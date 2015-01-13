Slovakia opens books on new 12-year euro benchmark bond

LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic has set guidance of 60bp area over mid-swaps on a new 12-year euro-denominated benchmark bond, according to a lead.

This compares with initial price thoughts of low to mid 60bp over mid-swaps.

The issuer, rated A2/A/A+ by Moody‘s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, has now opened books on the Reg S only transaction.

It has already received indications of interest in excess of 3.5bn.

The deal is expected to price later today via KBC Group, Societe Generale CIB and Erste Group and the notes will settle on January 21, 2015, and mature on January 21, 2027. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)