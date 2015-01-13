Slovakia launches heavily oversubscribed 12-year bond

LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic has launched a 1.5bn 12-year bond at 56bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The final order book on the trade is in excess of 5.5bn.

The deal will price at the tight end of revised guidance of 57bp over mid-swaps (plus or minus 1bp).

Earlier today, the issuer released official guidance of plus 60bp area after setting initial price thoughts of low to mid 60bp over mid-swaps.

The issuer is rated A2 by Moody‘s, A by Standard & Poor’s and A+ by Fitch.

The deal is expected to price later today via KBC Group, SG CIB and Erste Group. The Reg S notes will settle on January 21, 2015, and mature on January 21, 2027. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)