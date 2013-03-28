FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 28
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

POLISH GAS LINK

Slovakia and Poland plan to sign a deal to build a gas pipeline connecting the two countries’ networks in June, the two countries’ prime ministers said on Wednesday.

Story: Related news:

OLYMPIC BID

Poland and Slovakia backed a joint bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday hoping to win the first Games for the two central European countries.

Story: Related news:

======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

SPP

Gas company SPP, in which Czech energy holding EPH bought a 49 percent stake, could lay off up to a third of its 990 workers, according to the newspaper’s sources. An EPH spokesman said it was premature to talk about any staff reductions.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.