Slovakia - Factors To Watch on April 9

BRATISLAVA, April 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.
Statistics office to release February foreign trade data at 0700 GMT.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================
Prime Minister Robert Fico said a new working group will prepare a report next month to ensure greater flexibility and effectiveness in implementing and spending 250 to 600 million euros available in the current period of 2007-2013.
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague newsroom)