Slovakia - Factors To Watch on April 22
April 22, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on April 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
    
    SLOVNAFT DIVIDEND
    Slovak crude oil processing company Slovnaft, majority owned
by Hungary's MOL, will pay a 41.3 million euro
dividend from retained earnings, the company said.
    UNEMPLOYMENT
    Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jan Richter to hold a
news conference on March unemployment data (1300 GMT).
    CARLOS SLIM KEEN ON SLOVAK TELECOM SHARE: Mexican tycoon
Carlos Slim is interested in a 49 percent stake in the Slovak
Telecom owned by the Slovak government, the web site reports,
citing a well-informed source.
    The government has not decided yet whether it would sell its
minority stake in Slovak Telecom which is majority-owned by
Deutsche Telecom. 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague newsroom)

