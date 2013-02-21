FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 21
#Market News
February 21, 2013

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Feb 21 (Reuters) -    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
    
    BOND
    Slovakia sold more than planned of a new 10-year
euro-denominated bond on Wednesday, with borrowing costs on the
1.75 billion euro ($2.34 billion) syndicated deal dropping to
record lows.
    
    
    JOBLESS RATE
    Slovakia's jobless rate rose faster than
expected to 14.80 percent in January, its highest since April
2004, from 14.44 percent in December, the country's labour
office said on Wednesday.
    

    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

