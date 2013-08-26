Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 26

BRATISLAVA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ =============================================================== HP MOVES JOPBS TO ROMANIA: Hewlett-Packard will move about 50 jobs from a Slovak service and support centre to Romania due to lower wages there. The company said it was turning the Slovak operation into one requiring high-skilled employees and that its overall number of jobs in Slovakia has been on the rise. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)