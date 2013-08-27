Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 27

BRATISLAVA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ =============================================================== PRICES: Prime Minister Petr Fico said he expected food prices to drop due to a good harvest. But the head of the Slovak Bakers Union said it was an unrealistic expectation as many bakeries were making losses in past years as they kept margins low amid strong competition. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)