Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 27
August 27, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 4 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
    PRICES: Prime Minister Petr Fico said he expected food
prices to drop due to a good harvest. But the head of the Slovak
Bakers Union said it was an unrealistic expectation as many
bakeries were making losses in past years as they kept margins
low amid strong competition. 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

