Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 28
August 28, 2013

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
    
    GOVERNMENT
    The Slovak cabinet to hold a session at 0700 GMT. 
    BUDGET: The Eurostat will probably not accept Slovakia's
plan to use 240 million euros from the second savings pillar of
the pension system to cut the public sector deficit. 
    The government admits the deficit could reach 3.24 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP) this year rather than 2.94
percent as planned.
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.

    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

