August 29, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
    4G NETWORK AUCTION: The Telecommunication Office is
accepting bids for an auction of 4G network mobile spectrum
frequencies until October 7.
    Current market players Slovak Telekom, Orange
 and a unit of Telefonica Czech Republic
  have all participated in consultations ahead
of the auction along with companies Towercom, Satro and Swan. 
    Czech-based PPF Mobile Services is also interested.
    
    here

    that will allow the entry of a new operator into the market
 
    here
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.

    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

