Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 30
August 30, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
    
    4G NETWORK AUCTION
    The Slovak Telecom Office started accepting bids for mobile
spectrum frequencies that operators need to build
fourth-generation mobile broadband networks, it said on its web
site.
    GAS FLOW: Brussels is pushing the Slovak government to
reverse the flow in the Druzhba pipeline from Germany to
Ukraine. The move would cut gas prices for Ukrainians, now
dependent on Russia, by a quarter.
    Slovak Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky expects
preparations of the deal to take 19 months.
    GOVERNMENT MULLING GETTING STAKE IN SPP: The government
should deicide by Sept 30 whether it will buy a remaining 49
percent stake in gas utility SPP's unit responsible for
delivering natural gas to households.
    AHOLD SELLING SLOVAK SHOPS: Dutch grocer Ahold is
mulling selling its 20 Hypernova and four Albert supermarkets in
Slovakia along with six filling stations, the web site reports,
citing two unnamed sources.
    It added Ahold was in talks with Slovak investment group J&T
which is interested in the assets.
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.

    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
