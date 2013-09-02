FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 2
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
September 2, 2013 / 6:37 AM / in 4 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 2(Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT
    Slovakia's current account surplus reached cumulative 1.69
billion euros for the first half of the year, the central bank
said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SUPERMARKETS
    Dutch grocer Ahold is in talks over the sale of
its 20 Hypernova and four Albert supermarkets in Slovakia, along
with six petrol stations, news website www.sme.sk reported on
Friday, citing two unnamed sources.
    Story: Related news:  
   
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
End-August budget balance data
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
===============================================================
    ENERGY DEAL: Czech energy group EPH will buy a 49 percent
stake in Slovak power utility Stredoslovenska Energetika from a
unit of Electricite de France and will gain a
managerial control over the company, the web site reports,
citing motejlek.com. 
    The deal is worth roughly 400 million euros ($527.44
million).
    
    here
    
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.

    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.7584 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.