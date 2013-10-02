FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 2
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 2, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
    
    BUDGET
    The Slovak central government budget deficit reached 1.98
billion euros ($2.68 billion) in January-September of 2013,
below a 2.59 billion euro gap a year ago, the finance ministry
said on Tuesday. 
    CEE POWER
    Day ahead power prices in central Europe fell on Tuesday due
to forecasts for increased wind and solar production along with
limited demand in the region ahead of a national holiday in
Germany, traders said.
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.7584 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
