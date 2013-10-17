FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 17
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 17, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday. 

    CPI
    Slovak consumer prices were flat on the month in September,
putting the annual inflation rate under EU methodology at 1.1
percent, data showed on Wednesday. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER
    Forecasts for a surge in wind power in central Europe sent
regional day-ahead prices tumbling on Wednesday, and the premium
for Hungary widened due to its lower import capacity.
    Story: Related news: 
    
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
===============================================================
    
    TELEKOM
    Any proceeds from the state's potential sale of its 49
percent stake in Slovak Telekom should go to paying down state
debt, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said.
    The Telekom stake sale is unlikely to take place this year,
Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky said. 
    here
 ** For a related story: 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
    
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.