Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 17

BRATISLAVA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. CPI Slovak consumer prices were flat on the month in September, putting the annual inflation rate under EU methodology at 1.1 percent, data showed on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER Forecasts for a surge in wind power in central Europe sent regional day-ahead prices tumbling on Wednesday, and the premium for Hungary widened due to its lower import capacity. Story: Related news: =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ =============================================================== TELEKOM Any proceeds from the state's potential sale of its 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom should go to paying down state debt, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said. The Telekom stake sale is unlikely to take place this year, Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky said. here ** For a related story: Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.