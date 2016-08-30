FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 30
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 30, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................. 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Recently released economic data................ 
    Previous stories on Slovak data.......... 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
=======================NEWS===================================  
           
    UNITED NATIONS: Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio
Guterres still leads the race to become the next United Nations
Secretary-General after a third U.N. Security Council secret
ballot on Monday, diplomats said. 
    Slovakia's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak jumped to second
spot with nine encourage, five discourage and one no opinion.
    Story: Related stories:  
 
==================PRESS DIGEST==================================
 
    CAR PRODUCTION: Slovakia's three car plants -- run by
Germany's Volkswagen, France's Peugeot Citroen
 and South Korea's Kia -- assembled 560,000
cars in the first half of the year and are on course to top 2015
output of 1,038,503 cars.
    SME, page 5
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
                    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 Main currency report                      
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets          
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
