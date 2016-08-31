FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 31
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 31, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................. 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Recently released economic data................ 
    Previous stories on Slovak data.......... 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
=======================EVENTS===================================
                 
   BRATISLAVA - President Andrej Kiska will appoint a new
transport minister. 
    Related stories:     
=======================NEWS===================================  
           
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: Slovakia's current account 
showed a surplus of 118 million euros ($131.76 million) in June
after a revised surplus of 21 million euros the month before,
the central bank said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related stories:    
                    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 Main currency report                      
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets          
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.