a year ago
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 2
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 2, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................. 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Recently released economic data................ 
    Previous stories on Slovak data.......... 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
=======================EVENTS===================================
                 
   BRATISLAVA - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs
ministers. 
    Related stories:     
=======================NEWS===================================  
           
    EU-RUSSIA: Russian intelligence services are conducting "an
information war" in the Czech Republic, building a network of
puppet groups and propaganda agents that could be used to
destabilise the country, the BIS counterintelligence service
warned on Thursday.
    Story: Related stories:   
    
    RATING: Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Sberbank Slovensko
a.s.'s (SBSK) ratings.
    Story: Related stories:  
    
    CONSTRUCTION: Yit Oyj said it had started
construction of significant area project in Bratislava,
Slovakia. Value of first phase is about 13 million euros ($14.50
million).
    Story: Related stories:  
                    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 Main currency report                      
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets          
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
