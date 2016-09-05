FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 5
September 5, 2016 / 6:54 AM / a year ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=======================NEWS===================================  
           
    EU-TURKEY: European Union foreign ministers toned down their
sometimes harsh views on Turkey as they gathered in Slovakia on
Friday, although concerns about a crackdown following a failed
coup were still running high.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    EU-UK: Britain is committed to European foreign and security
cooperation even though it is preparing to leave the European
Union, its foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, said on Friday as
he arrived for talks with other EU ministers.
    Story: Related stories:  
    
    BUDGET DEFICIT: The Slovak central government budget deficit
reached 611.07 million euros ($683.12 million) at the end of
August, narrower than a 1.08 billion euro gap posted a year ago,
the finance ministry said on Friday.
    Story: Related stories:  
    
    CONSTRUCTION: Strabag SE said it would build
Slovak national football stadium in Bratislava worth 50 million
euros ($55.98 million).
    Story: Related stories:  
===================PRESS DIGEST=================================
                 
    RETAIL: Ikea will launch an eshop in Slovakia as of
2017, the company said.
    SME, page 6
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)   
                    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
