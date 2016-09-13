FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 13
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 13, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................. 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Recently released economic data................ 
    Previous stories on Slovak data.......... 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
======================EVENTS=================================== 
    NITRA - Jaguar Land Rover will start the
construction of its factory in Nitra, western Slovakia.
   Related stories:    
=======================NEWS===================================  
         
    IMMIGRATION: European Union countries agreed on Monday to
slash funds from next year's EU budget to poor regions of the
bloc, mostly in the east, while increasing spending to manage
migration flows and spur growth.
    Story: Related stories: 
====================PRESS DIGEST================================
  
    AUTOMOTIVE: Employees of the German carmaker Volkswagen's
 Slovak factory will hold a protest on Tuesday
against what they see as discrimination of old employees as the
firm gives benefits like free transport or cash bonuses only to
new employees.   
    here
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 Main currency report                      
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets          
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.