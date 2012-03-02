FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 2
March 2, 2012 / 7:53 AM / 6 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.	
    	
    FINMIN ON DEBT BRAKE	
    Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to
comment on introduction of the debt brake, 1000 GMT.	
    	
    JAN-FEB STATE BUDGET DEFICIT WIDENS Y/Y	
    The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 846
million euros ($1.13 billion) for January and February, widening
from a 344-million-euro gap in the same period of 2011, the
Finance Ministry said on Thursday.	
    related news 	
                            	
    VOLKSWAGEN SLOVAKIA STICKS TO 2012 OUTPUT PLAN	
    Volkswagen Slovakia, unit of Volkswagen, said it
sticks to its plan to manufacture some 400,000 cars this year to
reach the assembly plant's full capacity, Albrecht Reimond head
of Slovak unit said.	
    Reimond said the car maker, which added a small-size car
model Up! To its portfolio last year, will also start production
of electricity types of this model in Slovakia.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16	
    	
    RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICES SEEN FALLING	
    Property prices, flats and homes, should continue to fall by
around 10 percent by the end of this year, reflecting persisting
weak demand.	
    Sme, page 7	
    	
    DEBT BRAKE ENTERS INTO FORCE	
    A constitutional law on the debt brake, setting the upper
limit of the public debt at 60 percent of the gross domestic
product (GDP), entered into force on March 1. The law is
designed to keep public finances in sound shape.	
    Sme, page 7	
	
 (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)

