Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 5
March 5, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 6 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.	
    	
    T-BILLS AUCTION	
    The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will
auction 315-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT.	
    	
    EUROPE CLOSER TO BITING AUTO OVERCAPACITY BULLET	
    Europe's car industry is edging closer to making painful and
costly production cuts that industry executives acknowledge are
the only way of nursing loss-making businesses back to health.	
    related news 	
    	
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402, or +421 905 602 845
or +421 905 602 845 	
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com	
	
 (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)

