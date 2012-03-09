FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 9
March 9, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 6 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.	
    	
    FOREIGN TRADE	
    The Statistics Office will publish January foreign trade
balance, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 371.7 million euro
surplus, following a 82.1 million euro surplus in December.	
        	
    JAN IND OUTPUT BEATS FCASTS ON COLD WEATHER	
    Bitterly cold weather pushed Slovak industrial output higher
by a much faster-than-expected 7.0 percent year-on-year in
January, following a revised 0.8 percent increase in December,
data showed on Thursday.	
    related news 	
    	
    FAIRTRADE EYES GROWTH IN EMERGING MARKETS	
    Global sales of goods under the ethical Fairtrade label will
rise in 2012 as the multi-billion-euro business expands its
emerging-market operations, a senior Fairtrade International
executive said.	
    related news 	
                                   	
    SMER'S LEAD CEMENTED AHEAD SATURDAY VOTE	
    The centre-left Smer party of ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico
retained with 40 percent support a wide lead ahead of its
rightist rival ahead of Saturday's parliamentary election. Smer
however, would need at least one coalition partner to form a
government, a survey by polling agency MVK showed.	
    Sme, page 3	
    	
    ENEL DELAYS MOCHOVCE COMPLETION	
    Italy's power utility Enel will delay completion
of two block at its Slovak nuclear power plant in Mochovce by
one year into 2013 and 2014 respectively due to slippage in
construction works and European stress tests, Enel's CEO Fulvio
Conti said.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18	
        	
    CONSTRUCTION DOWN, AGAIN	
    Construction output fell by 8 percent on the year in
January, down 7.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis
compared with December, the Statistics Office data showed. It
rose by 6.4 percent on the year in December.	
    Sme, page 10	
                                   	
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402,
or +421 905 602 845 	
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com	
	
 (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)

