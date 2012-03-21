Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 21

BRATISLAVA, March 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. GOVT MEETING The outgoing caretaker government of Iveta Radicova will a meeting, likely its last one, 0900 GMT. NEW SLOVAK FINMIN IS PRO-EUROPEAN KAZIMIR Slovakia's former deputy finance minister and the deputy chairman of the centre-left Smer party, Peter Kazimir, will take over as finance minister following Smer's election victory this month, the party's spokesman said on Tuesday. KIA MOTORS EXPECTS RECORD SLOVAK PRODUCTION South Korean carmaker Kia Motors 000270.KS said it expected output in Slovakia to rise 13 percent this year driven by Russian, British and German demand for its sport utility vehicle and compact car models. ECB'S MAKUCH-GOOD SIGNS IN ECONOMY, NO COUNCIL STRIFE The euro zone economy is showing signs of improvement but it is too early to draw any firm conclusions on whether it has gone through a real turning point, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday. SLOVAK FEB JOBLESS RATE RISES TO 13.76 PCT Slovak jobless rate SKUNR=ECI rose as expected to 13.76 percent in February, its highest peak since June 2004, from 13.69 percent in January, the Labour Office said on Tuesday. ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402, or +421 905 602 845 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)