Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 21
March 21, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.	
    	
    GOVT MEETING	
    The outgoing caretaker government of Iveta Radicova will a
meeting, likely its last one, 0900 GMT.	
    	
    NEW SLOVAK FINMIN IS PRO-EUROPEAN KAZIMIR	
    Slovakia's former deputy finance minister and the deputy
chairman of the centre-left Smer party, Peter Kazimir, will take
over as finance minister following Smer's election victory this
month, the party's spokesman said on Tuesday.	
    	
    	
    KIA MOTORS EXPECTS RECORD SLOVAK PRODUCTION	
    South Korean carmaker Kia Motors 000270.KS said it expected
output in Slovakia to rise 13 percent this year driven by
Russian, British and German demand for its sport utility vehicle
and compact car models.	
    	
    	
    ECB'S MAKUCH-GOOD SIGNS IN ECONOMY, NO COUNCIL STRIFE	
    The euro zone economy is showing signs of improvement but it
is too early to draw any firm conclusions on whether it has gone
through a real turning point, European Central Bank Governing
Council member Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday.	
    	
    	
    SLOVAK FEB JOBLESS RATE RISES TO 13.76 PCT	
    Slovak jobless rate SKUNR=ECI rose as expected to 13.76
percent in February, its highest peak since June 2004, from
13.69 percent in January, the Labour Office said on Tuesday.	
    	
                                                           	
 (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)

