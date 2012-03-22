FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 22
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
March 22, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 6 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.	
    	
    NEW SLOVAK PM OPEN TO DEBATE ON EURO FUNDS MERGER	
    Slovakia's incoming Prime Minister Robert Fico said on
Wednesday he was open to a debate about boosting the euro zone's
safety net by combining its two rescue funds but said more work
was needed before any discussion on common regional bonds.	
    	
    	
    INCOMING SLOVAK PM PLANS CUTS, TAXES TO CURB DEFICIT	
    Slovakia's incoming centre-left government is ready to cap
spending to help the euro zone member hit a budget deficit
target threatened by lower economic growth this year, the man
set to be prime minister said on Wednesday.	
    	
                                                                
  	
======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 	
============================================================	
    	
    STATE SUBSIDY FOR SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS DELAYED	
    The outgoing government of Iveta Radicova delayed, again,
approval of a 28 million euro state subsidy for South Korea's
Samsung Electronics Co planing to modernise its
Slovak TVs production and preserve 950 jobs.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13	
    	
    VOLKSWAGEN SMALL-SIZE MODEL PRODUCTION	
    German car group Volkswagen launched production of 5-door
version of its new small-size model Up! at its Slovak assembly
plant near capital Bratislava. This model is expected to have a
50 percent share on the overall Up! production.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13	
    	
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    	
    	
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402,
or +421 905 602 845 	
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com	
	
 (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.