Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 29
March 29, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 6 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.	
    	
    SLOVAKS CONTINUE TO FRONTLOAD BORROWING ON SOUND MKT MOOD	
    Slovakia sold 425 million Swiss francs ($468.50 million)
worth of two new bonds on Wednesday and continued to take
advantage of sound investors' demand, improving markets
conditions which help to frontload the euro zone country's
borrowing plans.	
    	
    	
    SLOVAK JAN CURRENT ACCOUNT IN 16 MLN EURO SURPLUS	
    The Slovak current account showed a preliminary surplus of
16 million euros ($21.32 million) in January, compared with a
revised 154 million euro deficit in December, the central bank
(NBS) said on Wednesday.	
    	
                                                                
              	
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402,
or +421 905 602 845 	
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com	
	
 (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)

