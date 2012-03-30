FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 30
March 30, 2012

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.	
    	
    GOVERNMENT LIST	
    Incoming Prime Minister Robert Fico is expected to present
his new cabinet after a board meeting of his leftist Smer party
in central Slovak town of Banska Bystrica.	
    	
    SLOVAK DEBT AGENCY SAYS HAPPY WITH SWISS BOND SALE	
    Slovakia's Swiss franc bond offering on Wednesday was part
of the country's diversification strategy and was "very
successful", the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL)
said on Thursday.	
    	
                                                                
                     	
 (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)

