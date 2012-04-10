FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on April 10
April 10, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 6 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on April 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, April 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.	
    	
    FISCAL CONSOLIDATION	
    Prime Minister Robert Fico, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir
and the central bank Governor Jozef Makuch will hold a joint
news conference to comment on fiscal consolidation plans,
outlook, 0730 GMT.	
    	
    BUSINESS SECTOR ON GOVT AGENDA	
    The economy ministry and employers' associations will hold a
news conference comment on preparations of the new government
programme, their ideas, 1100 GMT.	
    	
    FEB FOREIGN TRADE SURPLUS EUR 347.7 MLN	
    The Slovak foreign trade balance showed a much
bigger-than-expected preliminary 347.7 million euro ($456.10
million) surplus in February, after a revised 263.9 million euro
surplus in January, the Statistics Office said on Thursday.	
    	
        	
    PENTA BIDS FOR INSOLVENT DRUGSTORE CHAIN SCHLECKER	
    Private equity firm Penta Investments has made an offer for
German insolvent drug store chain Schlecker, less than a month
after buying a 40 percent stake in Polish retailer EM&F.	
    	
    	
    FEWER E.EUROPEAN WORKERS THAN EXPECTED MOVE TO GERMANY	
    Far fewer workers from eastern Europe than expected have
moved to Germany since its labour market was opened to former
communist states almost a year ago, the head of Germany's labour
office said on Saturday.	
    	
                                                                
                                                	
    J&T EYES POSTOVA BANKA CONTROL	
    Slovak private equity group J&T will acquire 75-80 percent
share in Slovak Postova Banka for more than 220 million euros
from rival private equity Istrokapital. J&T wants to boost its
retail banking portfolio.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    LEONI CUTS JOBS IN SLOVAKIA	
    German car parts supplier Leoni plans to cut
around 400 jobs in Slovakia due to weaker orders and re-location
of product to its second Slovak site in Trencin and to Serbia.
Leoni employs around 2,800 workers in Slovakia.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
                                       	
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402,
or +421 905 602 845 	
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com	
	
 (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)

