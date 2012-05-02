FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 2
World
Technology
U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
May 2, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.	
    	
    GOVERNMENT MEETING	
    The cabinet will hold its regular weekly meeting, no major
economic items on agenda, 0700 GMT.	
    	
    CONFIDENCE VOTE	
    The parliament will start its session and debate the
four-year programme of the new government of Robert Fico. A
confidence vote tied with vote on the programme is expected
later this week, 1100 GMT.	
    	
    JAN-APRIL BUDGET	
    The finance ministry will publish central state budget date
for the January to April period.	
               	
    BMW EYES ELECTRIC CAR INVESTMENT IN SLOVAKIA	
    Germany's car maker BMW considers to build an
assembly plant for electric cars in eastern Slovakia and help to
create around 30,000 new jobs, sources close to the matter said.
Neither the company, nor Slovak officials confirmed ongoing
talks.	
    Sme, page 6	
    	
    BANKS' Q1 PROFIT DOWN BY 19 PCT	
    Net profit of Slovak banks fell by 19 percent on the year to
142 million euro ($187.80 million) in the first quarter if the
year, down from 175 million euros in the same period of 2011,
mainly due to lower trading revenue, bank levy and an increased
number of valuation allowances, the bank association said.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 	
               	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
                                       	
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845	
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com	
($1 = 0.7561 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague newsroom)

