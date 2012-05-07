FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 7
May 7, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.	
    	
    FINNS WIN, FRANCE'S SACHA TREILLE EJECTED FROM GAME	
    A goal by Janne Pesonen helped hosts Finland eke out a 1-0
over Slovakia at the ice hockey world championship in Helsinki
and France ran out 6-3 winners against Kazakhstan despite having
Sacha Treille ejected from the game.	
    U.S. AND CANADA WIN AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS	
    United States crushed France 7-2 while Canada squeezed past
Slovakia 3-2 as the preliminary round of the world ice hockey
championships got underway on Friday.	
    PSA SLOVAK OUTPUT AT FULL CAPACITY BY JUNE 2013	
    PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to reach full annual
production capacity of 300,000 cars at its Slovak site in the
June 2012-June 2013 period, Luciano Biondo head of the Slovak
assembly plant said.	
    This year's production should reach 240,000 vehicles.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17	
        	
    4TH MOBILE SERVICES PROVIDER	
    The Transport and Telecommunication Minister Jan Pociatek
said he would like to would welcome a 4th provider of mobile
telecommunication and data services in Slovakia.	
    Sme, page 12	
    	
    EX-ECONMIN INVESTIGATED FOR FRAUD	
    A former Economy Minister Jirko Malcharek, a key person
mentioned in a leaked intelligence report on political
corruption which rattled Slovakia before March election, is
being investigated for a suspected fraud.	
    Sme, page 1	
                   	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
                                       	
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845	
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com	
($1 = 0.7603 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

