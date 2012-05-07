Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 7

BRATISLAVA, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. FINNS WIN, FRANCE'S SACHA TREILLE EJECTED FROM GAME A goal by Janne Pesonen helped hosts Finland eke out a 1-0 over Slovakia at the ice hockey world championship in Helsinki and France ran out 6-3 winners against Kazakhstan despite having Sacha Treille ejected from the game. related news U.S. AND CANADA WIN AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS United States crushed France 7-2 while Canada squeezed past Slovakia 3-2 as the preliminary round of the world ice hockey championships got underway on Friday. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ PSA SLOVAK OUTPUT AT FULL CAPACITY BY JUNE 2013 PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to reach full annual production capacity of 300,000 cars at its Slovak site in the June 2012-June 2013 period, Luciano Biondo head of the Slovak assembly plant said. This year's production should reach 240,000 vehicles. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 4TH MOBILE SERVICES PROVIDER The Transport and Telecommunication Minister Jan Pociatek said he would like to would welcome a 4th provider of mobile telecommunication and data services in Slovakia. Sme, page 12 EX-ECONMIN INVESTIGATED FOR FRAUD A former Economy Minister Jirko Malcharek, a key person mentioned in a leaked intelligence report on political corruption which rattled Slovakia before March election, is being investigated for a suspected fraud. Sme, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)