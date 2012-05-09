FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 9
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 9, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.	
    	
    MARCH FOREIGN TRADE	
    The statistics office will publish March and revised
February foreign trade balance data, 0700 GMT. Analysts expected
a 308.3 million euro surplus, following a 347.7 million euro
surplus in Feb.	
    	
    CONFIDENCE VOTE	
    The parliament will continue to debate and later vote on the
government programme, traditionally tied with a confidence vote
in the new cabinet, 0700 GMT.	
    	
    GOVT MEETING	
    The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, no
major economic items on agenda, 0800 GMT.	
    	
    EU SAYS SLOVAK TELEKOM MAY HAVE BREACHED ANTITRUST RULES	
    European antitrust regulators have charged Slovak Telekom
and its parent, Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE, for possible
breaches of regulations in the wholesale broadband market in
Slovakia. 	
    related news 	
    	
    SLOVAKIA STUN U.S., CANADA SWEEP ASIDE FRANCE	
    Buffalo Sabres defenseman Andrej Sekera struck the
game-winning goal as Slovakia stunned the United States 4-2 on
Monday to claim their first victory at the world ice hockey
championships.	
    related news 	
            	
======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 	
============================================================	
    	
    VINCI'S EUROVIA WINS 126 MLN EUR HIGHWAY PROJECT	
    Slovak construction company Eurovia SK, member of France's
largest construction and concessions company Vinci,
was awarded to build a highway project in eastern Slovakia worth
around 126.2 million euros ($164.00 million). The construction
should end by November 2015.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4	
                           	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
                                       	
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    	
    	
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845	
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com	
($1 = 0.7603 euros)	
($1 = 0.7695 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.