Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 14
May 14, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.	
    	
    BOND AUCTIONS	
    The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will auction 4.625 percent-coupon state bonds
 due in Jan. 2017, 0900 GMT and floating-rate
coupon state bonds due in Nov. 2016 1100 GMT.	
    	
    SLOVAK, CZECH PM ON NUCLEAR ENERGY	
    Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Czech Prime Minister Petr
Necas and European Commissioner for energy Günther Oettinger
will address attend a conference on nuclear energy in Europe,
1350 GMT.	
    	
    APRIL INFLATION	
    The country's statistics office to publish April core and
headline inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts expected consumer
prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month, putting the annual
inflation rate at 3.5 percent, down from 3.8 percent in March.	
    	
    NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS	
    The office will publish new industrial orders data for the
March period, 0700 GMT.	
    	
    CANADA HAMMER KAZAHKS 8-0, FRANCE SHOCK SWISS	
    Dion Phaneuf of the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice as
Canada hammered Kazakhstan 8-0 in Helsinki on Saturday to book a
place in the quarter-finals of the ice hockey world
championships.	
    related news 	
    	
    SAGAN WINS TOUR OF CALIFORNIA'S FIRST STAGE	
    Peter Sagan overcame a flat tyre in the final 10 kilometres
(seven miles) to win the opening state of the Tour of California
in a sprint finish on Sunday.	
    related news 	
                                    	
    SPP SEEKS HIGHER GAS PRICES	
    Slovak dominant gas utility SPP, run by GDF Suez 
and E.ON Ruhrgas, seeks a 16.5 percent hike in
regulated retail gas prices, Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky
said. The state regulator cut the costs by average 5.2 percent
in February.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    90 FDI PROJECTS IN PIPELINE	
    Slovak was in talks with 90 investors eventually interested
to invest in Slovakia, the government agency for foreign
investments said, adding the projects could create up to 20,000
new jobs. Two major projects worth 2,500-3,000 were on the list.	
    Pravda, page 12	
                                           	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
                                       	
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845	
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com	
	
 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

