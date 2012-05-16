FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 16
May 16, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.	
    	
    GOVT MEETING	
    The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, no
major economic items on agenda, 0800 GMT.	
    	
    EU-NORM INFLATION	
    The country's statistics office will publish April EU-norm
inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected
consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month, putting the
annual inflation rate at 3.6 percent.	
    	
    SLOVAK GOVT WINS TAX-THE-RICH AUSTERITY VOTE	
    Slovakia's parliament approved as expected a four-year
government programme on Tuesday aimed at curbing a widening
fiscal deficit, mainly through higher taxes on the rich while
shielding poorer Slovaks from the euro zone crisis.	
    TRACKING GERMANY, SLOVAK GDP POWERS AHEAD IN Q1	
    Slovakia's export-driven economy expanded by a much
faster-than-expected 0.8 percent in the first quarter in
seasonally adjusted terms, boosted by new car production but a
touch below 0.9 percent the previous quarter, the statistics
office said on Tuesday.	
    CBANK SAYS Q1 PRELIM GROWTH BEATS EXPECTATIONS	
    Slovakia's growth in the first quarter exceeded the central
bank's expectations, the bank said on Tuesday, adding it was
driven by foreign trade while there was a slight rebound in
domestic demand.	
    FRANCE FALL SHORT, SLOVAKS PROGRESS AT WORLDS	
    Slovakia's Branko Radivojevic scored twice to break French
hearts and claim the final quarter-final berth at the ice hockey
world championships on Tuesday.	
    CYCLING-SAGAN THREE-PEATS AT TOUR OF CALIFORNIA	
    Peter Sagan extended his overall lead in the Tour of
California when he won Tuesday's third stage in a sprint finish,
completing a rare hat-trick of stage wins in North America's
most prestigious cycling event.	
($1 = 0.7828 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
