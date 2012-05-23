Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 23

BRATISLAVA, May 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. GOVERNMENT MEETING The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, 0700 GMT. No major economic items on agenda. PM TO TAX BANKS MORE, CHANGE PENSIONS Slovakia will aim to raise an additional 125 million euros ($160 million) from taxing banks' deposits by end-2013 and to change the pension system as part of measures to narrow the budget deficit, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday. related news OECD CUTS EMERGING EU GROWTH FCASTS, POLAND RESILIENT The OECD cut its growth forecasts for most of emerging central Europe on Tuesday and urged Hungary to reach a fast deal with international lenders to restore investor confidence and create room for rate cuts to boost its ailing economy. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ PRIVATE PENSION CHANGES The centre-left government of Robert Fico considers to lower contribution of 9 percent Slovaks send out of their salaries into private funds, on top of 9 percent social tax, to 6 or 4 percentage points with different set-up. Sme, page 7 CONSOLIDATION MEASURES Prime Minister Robert Fico said considers a one-off levy on regulated utility companies worth 100 million euros this year and same amount in 2013 as part of a planned austerity package. He did not name the companies. Gas utility SPP, run by E.ON and GDF Suez are among regulated companies, Hospodarske Noviny Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)