Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 23
May 23, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.	
    	
    GOVERNMENT MEETING	
    The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, 0700
GMT. No major economic items on agenda.	
    	
    PM TO TAX BANKS MORE, CHANGE PENSIONS	
    Slovakia will aim to raise an additional 125 million euros
($160 million) from taxing banks' deposits by end-2013 and to
change the pension system as part of measures to narrow the
budget deficit, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday.	
    related news 	
    	
    OECD CUTS EMERGING EU GROWTH FCASTS, POLAND RESILIENT	
    The OECD cut its growth forecasts for most of emerging
central Europe on Tuesday and urged Hungary to reach a fast deal
with international lenders to restore investor confidence and
create room for rate cuts to boost its ailing economy.	
    related news 	
    	
    PRIVATE PENSION CHANGES	
    The centre-left government of Robert Fico considers to lower
contribution of 9 percent Slovaks send out of their salaries
into private funds, on top of 9 percent social tax, to 6 or 4
percentage points with different set-up.	
    Sme, page 7	
    	
    CONSOLIDATION MEASURES	
    Prime Minister Robert Fico said considers a one-off levy on
regulated utility companies worth 100 million euros this year
and same amount in 2013 as part of a planned austerity package.
He did not name the companies. Gas utility SPP, run by E.ON
 and GDF Suez are among regulated companies,	
    Hospodarske Noviny	
                              	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
                                       	
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845	
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com	
	
 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
