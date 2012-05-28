FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 28
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 28, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on May 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.	
    	
    PM MEETS BANKS	
    Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet with Slovak banks to
debate planned extra levy, to be imposed on the sector in order
boost budget revenue and curb deficit, 0800 GMT.	
    	
    SLOVAK ENEL UNIT TO SHUT BOHUNICE REACTOR FOR FUEL EXCHANGE	
    Slovenske Elektrarne, a unit of Italy's Enel ENEI.MI, will
shut down unit 4 at its Jaslovske Bohunice 2 nuclear power plant
for a partial fuel exchange and upgrades on Saturday, the
company said on Friday.	
    related news 	
    	
    CRISIS DIMS DREAMS FOR EUROPE'S POOR EAST	
    Five years after joining the European Union, this town 13
miles outside of Romania's capital is still waiting for the jump
in living standards its politicians said membership would bring.	
    related news 	
    	
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845	
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com	
	
 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
