Slovakia - Factors To Watch on June 29

BRATISLAVA, June 29 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will continue its June session, 0900 GMT. PM ON SUMMIT Prime Minster Robert Fico will hold a news conference in Brussels to comment on outcomes of Thursday's and Friday's decisions taken by European leaders. World awaits latest in hunt for Higgs particle Scientists hunting the Higgs subatomic particle will unveil results next week that could confirm, confound or complicate our understanding of the fundamental nature of the universe. SPP SEEKS HIGHER RETAIL GAS PRICES Gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), run by GDF Suez and E.ON Ruhrgas, seeks a 17 percent hike in retail gas prices, a move strongly objected by the centre-left government and the economy ministry. Sme, page 10 SLOVNAFT EYES NEW 204 MLN EUR POLYETHYLENE UNIT Slovak refinery Slovnaft, unit of Hungary's MOL, plans to build a new 204 million euro polyethylene unit in cooperation with Tecnimont Planung and Industrieanlagenbau. The unit will boost the annual polyethylene production by 40,000 tonnes to 220,000 tonnes. Hospodarske Noviny Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.