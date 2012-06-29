FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on June 29
June 29, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on June 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, June 29 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
    
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will continue its June session, 0900 GMT.
    
    PM ON SUMMIT
    Prime Minster Robert Fico will hold a news conference in
Brussels to comment on outcomes of Thursday's and Friday's
decisions taken by European leaders.
    
    World awaits latest in hunt for Higgs particle 
    Scientists hunting the Higgs subatomic particle will unveil
results next week that could confirm, confound or complicate our
understanding of the fundamental nature of the universe.
    related news 
                                                           
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
