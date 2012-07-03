FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on July 3
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 3, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on July 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, July 3 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
    
    FICO MEETS MERKEL
    Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet his German counterpart
Angela Merkel in Berlin to debate current euro zone and business
issues.
    
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament continues its June session, 0700 GMT.
        
    BUDGET DEFICIT CONTINUES TO WIDEN IN JUNE
    The Slovak year-to-date central state budget deficit widened
in June to 2.325 billion euros ($2.95 billion), above the 1.577
billion gap in the same period of 2011, the Finance Ministry
said on Monday.
    related news 
    
    VOLKSWAGEN BULLISH ABOUT SLOVAK UNIT OUTLOOK
    The Slovak unit of German automaker Volkswagen 
kept a bullish outlook for this and the coming year, expecting
production close to full capacity of 400,000 cars, mainly thanks
to strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUV).
    related news 
                                                                
 
======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
============================================================
    
    CAR REGISTRATION TAX
    Slovaks buying expensive and luxury cars could pay a
registration fee worth up to 3,000 euros ($3,800) to help the
government to boost state budget revenue, Finance Minister Peter
Kazimir said. Employers warned the fee could hit small business
vans and hurt business.
    The finance ministry wants raise 6.6 million euros this year
thanks to the measure.
    Sme, page 1
    
    EUSTREAM SALE
    Gas utility SPP, run by E.ON Ruhrgas and GDF Suez
, consider a sale of Eustream, its unit in charge of
Russian gas transit through Slovakia to the West. The
government, holding a majority but non-controlling stake, wants
more time to study such an option.
    Hospodarske Noviny
                                                                
                                                                
     
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.7947 euros)

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.