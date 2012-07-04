FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on July 4
July 4, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on July 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, July 4 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
        
    SLOVAK PM SAYS PUBLIC PATIENCE WEARING OUT ON EURO AID
    Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday his
country was not ready to provide financial assistance to other
euro zone countries if they did not commit to reforms.
    SLOVAKIA TO OFFER NEW 2029 BONDS IN JULY
    Slovakia will offer a new issue of 4.4 percent coupon state
bonds due in July 2029 next week, the finance ministry's Debt
and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Tuesday.
    SPP STAKE SALE
    Prime Minister Robert Fico told his German counterpart
Angela Merkel in Berlin his government will not interfere in an
expected sale of a joint 49 percent stake in Slovak gas firm
SPP, held by E.ON Ruhrgas and GDF Suez, to Czech energy holding
EPH.
    Sme, page 8
    
    BOHUNICE FUEL EXCHANGE
    Slovenske Elektrarne, a unit of Italy's Enel ENEI.MI,
completed shut down of unit 4 at its Jaslovske Bohunice 2
nuclear power plant for a partial fuel exchange and upgrades on
Saturday.
    Hospodarske Noviny
    
                                                                
                                                                
         
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.7947 euros)

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
