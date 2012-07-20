FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on July 20
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 20, 2012 / 6:47 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on July 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, July 20 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
    
    JOBLESS RATE
    The Labour Office will publish June jobless rate data, 0800
GMT. Analysts expected the unemployment to edge up to 13.26
percent from 13.19 in May.
    
    EURO ZONE CRISIS
    Prime Minister Robert Fico, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir
and European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will debate current
situation in the euro zone with Slovak employers and unions,
0800 GMT.
    
    SLOVAKIA SAYS WILL GRADUALLY REVERSE INCREASE IN BANK LEVY
    Slovakia will gradually lower a levy on banks, introduced
this year to create a cushion for possible banking crises, once
the tax has raised 500 million euros, Finance Minister Peter
Kazimir said on Thursday.
    SLOVAKS FIND RAILWAY SMUGGLING TUNNEL TO UKRAINE
    A smuggling tunnel the length of seven soccer pitches
complete with its own train has been found running beneath the
border between Slovakia and Ukraine along with more than 2.5
million contraband cigarettes, the Slovak government said on
Thursday.
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.8156 euros)

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
