Slovakia - Factors To Watch on July 23
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 23, 2012 / 6:42 AM / in 5 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, July 23 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
    
    JUNE JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP TO 13.34 PCT 
    Slovakia's jobless rate SKUNR=ECI rose slightly faster than
expected to 13.34 percent in June from 13.19 percent reported in
May, the country's labour office said on Friday.
    GOVT HOLIDAY
    The government will have a summer break between Aug. 6 and
Aug. 22.
    Sme, page 2
    
    STRABAG TO BUILD HIGHWAY PROJECT
    Construction company Strabag is expected to build
a 6.5 kilometres-long highway project in central Slovakia, after
submitting the cheapest bid of 26 million euros ($31.64
million)for completion of the project.
    Hospodarske Noviny
                                                                
                                                                
                                                   
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.8156 euros)
($1 = 0.8219 euros)

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

