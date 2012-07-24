FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on July 24
July 24, 2012

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, July 24 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
    
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will open its July session, 1100 GMT. The
house will debate and approve the government's austerity
measures in the days to come.
                                                                
       
    WEBASTO TO INVEST FURTHER 5 MLN EUR IN SLOVAKIA
    Germany's car-parts maker Webasto said it plans to
invest additional 5 million euros into its assembly plant in
western Slovakia and boost number of workers by some 470 jobs to
850.
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.8156 euros)
($1 = 0.8219 euros)

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)


