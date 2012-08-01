FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 1
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 1, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
    
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will continue its July session, 0700 GMT.
    
    MAY PRELIM C/A BALANCE
    The central bank will publish preliminary May and revised
April current account balance data, 0800 GMT.
    
    GOVT MEETING
    The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, the
last session before a three-week summer break, 0800 GMT.
    
    STATE BUDGET
    The finance ministry will publish January to July central
state budget data.
    
    C.BANK SAYS C/A SURPLUS UP IN MAY
    Slovakia's current account surplus widened for a second
consecutive month in May after a preliminary surplus of 267
million euros ($326.87 million) in April SKCURA=ECI, the central
bank said on Tuesday.
    related news 
    
    SLOVAKIA TO OFFER NEW 20-YEAR BONDS IN AUGUST
    Slovakia will offer next month up to 500 million euros worth
of a new 4.3 percent coupon state bond due August 2032 in
response to investor interest for the longer-dated maturity, the
Finance Ministry's debt agency said on Tuesday.
    related news 
    
    U.S. STEEL PROFIT BEATS STREET VIEW, STOCK SOARS
    U.S. Steel Corp's second-quarter profit beat Wall
Street's expectations, sending its stock soaring, but the
steelmaker also warned third-quarter results would drop off
because of global economic weakness and lower prices.
    related news 
                                
======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
============================================================
    
    LEVY BITES INTO BANKS' PROFITS IN H2
    Profits of several major Slovakia's banks showed
double-digit drops in the first half of the year, hit by a
special levy imposed on the banks corporate deposits.
    VUB Banks, unit of Intesa Sanpaolo, reported a 44.2
percent decline on the year in the first six months of the year
while Tatra Banka, unit of Raiffeisen Bank, showed a 30.7
percent decline.
    here
    
    NUCLEAR POWER PLANT MOCHOVCE
    Power utility Slovenske Elektrarne, unit of Italy's Enel
, said had launched an external back-up power source at
its nuclear power plant Mochovce, part of the planned completion
of new 3rd and 4th units.
    Hospodarske Noviny
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
              
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.8168 euros)

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.