Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 2
August 2, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
    
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will continued its July session, 0700 GMT.
    
    MAY CURRENT ACCOUNT RUNS 536 MLN EURO SURPLUS 
    Slovakia's current account showed a surplus of 536 million
euros ($660.11 million) in May, compared with a revised 242
million euro surplus in April, the central bank (NBS) said on
Wednesday
    related news 
    
    SLOVAKIA'S YEAR-TO-DATE BUDGET DEFICIT NARROWS IN JULY
    Slovakia's year-to-date central state budget deficit
narrowed slightly on the month in July to 2.238 billion euros
($2.76 billion) but was well above the 1.675 billion deficit in
the January-July period last year, the Finance Ministry said on
Wednesday.
    related news 
                                        
    UNION FIGHTS BUY-UP PLAN
    Private insurer Union, Slovak unit of Dutch Achmea B.V.
, said will do all possible to avert Prime Minister
Robert Fico's intention to buy or expropriate all two private
health firms in the euro zone country.
    SME, page 8
    
    CORPORATE DEPOSITS UP IN MAY
    Corporate deposits in Slovakia rose by 3.5 percent on the
year in May, the central bank said. Retail deposits rose by 0.2
percent to 64 million euros.
    Hospodarske Noviny.
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                         
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
