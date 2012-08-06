FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 6
August 6, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
    
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will continue its session, 0700 GMT. Deputies
will continue to debate planned changes to the private pension
pillar aimed to cut funds in the system and re-channel part of
it back into the state run pillar to lower deficit.
    
    S&P AFFIRMS SLOVAKIA'S SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATINGS
    The rating agency affirmed long- and short-term sovereign
credit ratings on the Republic of Slovakia at 'A/A-1' and kept a
stable outlook as it expected the government to continue efforts
toward fiscal consolidation and stabilizing government debt.
    SLOVAKIA TO OFFER 13-YEAR BONDS ON AUG 20 - DEBT AGENCY
    Slovakia will hold an auction of 13-year, 4.35 percent
coupon, state bonds on Aug. 20, the finance ministry's Debt and
Liquidity Management Agency said on Friday, expecting to sell 50
million euros ($61 million) worth of the paper.
    TAX HIKES COULD HARM INVESTORS APPETITE
    Approved raise in corporate income tax to 23 percent from
current 19 percent, effective from next January, will dent
investors interest to invest in Slovakia, Economy Minister Tomas
Malatinsky said, adding it was of utmost interest to improve
business environment to fend off this risk.
    Hospodarske Noviny
    
    UNION AGAINST HEALTH INSURERS UNIFICATION
    Slovak unit of Dutch Achmea Union, one of
Slovakia's two private health insurers, said the government plan
to buy-up or nationalisation of these firms was violation
international and European laws, adding it could turn to
international arbitrage court.
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

