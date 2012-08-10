FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 10
August 10, 2012 / 6:34 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Aug 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
    
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will continue its session, 0700 GMT. Deputies
will continue to debate planned changes to the private pension
pillar aimed to cut funds in the system and re-channel part of
it back into the state run pillar to lower deficit.
    
    JUNE TRADE SURPLUS WELL ABOVE EXPECTATIONS
    Slovakia's trade balance showed a much wider than expected
546.6 million euro ($675.43 million) surplus in June, up from a
revised 534.1 million euro surplus in May, the country's
statistics office said on Thursday.
    JUNE OUTPUT RISES IN LINE WITH FORECAST
    Slovakia's industrial output expanded roughly in line with
expectations by 11.3 percent year-on-year in June, accelerating
slightly from a revised 11.1 percent increase reported in May.
    Hospodarske Noviny
    
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                 
    News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 0.8124 euros)

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
