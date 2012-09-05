FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 5
September 5, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
    
    GOVT MEETING
    The government will hold its weekly meeting. Ministers are
expected to debate austerity measures, proposed by the finance
ministry, aimed to meet this year's 4.6 percent fiscal deficit
target.
    
    JUNE C/A BALANCE
    The central bank will publish preliminary June and revised
May current account balance data, 0800 GMT.
    
    C.BANK SAYS C/A SURPLUS NARROWS IN JUNE
    Slovakia's current account surplus narrowed in June after a
preliminary surplus of 536 million euros ($674.5 million) in May
, the central bank said on Tuesday.
    related news 
                
    CAR REGISTRATION TAX
    The finance ministry unveiled a plan to introduce a
progressive registration tax on cars stronger than 80 kW.
Slovaks should pay from 167 to 2,997 euros ($3,800) for
registering a new car, up from current 33 euros. The measure is
aimed to boost state budget revenues and help to narrow deficit.
    Sme, page 8
    
    AU OPTRONICS STRUGGLES IN SLOVAKIA
    Taiwan's AU Optronics will end production of
LCD-TV modules in Slovakia, some three years after coming to the
central European country, a source close to the situation said,
as the company struggles with demand for its products.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
                      
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.7961 euros)

 (Reporting by Prague newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
