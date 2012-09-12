FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 12
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 12, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
    
    AUG INFLATION
    The statistics office will publish August headline and core
inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected
consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent on the month, keeping the
annual inflation rate at 3.7 percent.
    
    JULY NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS
    The statistics office will publish July new industrial
orders data, 0700 GMT.
    
    GOVT MEETING
    The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, no
major economic items on agenda, 0800 GMT.
        
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will continue its September session with
several key economic items on agenda, such as labour code, tax
hikes and austerity measures, 0700 GMT.
                                   
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
