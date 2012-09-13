FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 13
September 13, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
    
    TEACHERS' STRIKE
    Majority of Slovakia's schools will be closed for a general
strike of teachers.
                
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will continue its September session with
several key economic items on agenda, such as labour code, tax
hikes and austerity measures, 0700 GMT.
    Prime Minister Robert Fico and ministers will answer
deputies' queries during a regular 'question hour'.
    
    SLOVAK ORDERS SURGE STANDS OUT IN CAR SECTOR, EURO
    Booming car plants drove a 38 percent jump in industrial
orders in eastern euro zone member Slovakia in July, benefiting
from a surge in investment and production in the country by
Germany's Volkswagen.
    related news 
    
    AUGUST ANNUAL INFLATION FLAT AS EXPECTED
    Slovak consumer prices rose in line with expectations by 0.1
percent on the month in August, keeping the annual inflation
rate at 3.7 percent for a second month in a row, the country's
statistics office said on Wednesday.
    related news 
                            
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
