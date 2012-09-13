Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 13

BRATISLAVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. TEACHERS' STRIKE Majority of Slovakia's schools will be closed for a general strike of teachers. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will continue its September session with several key economic items on agenda, such as labour code, tax hikes and austerity measures, 0700 GMT. Prime Minister Robert Fico and ministers will answer deputies' queries during a regular 'question hour'. SLOVAK ORDERS SURGE STANDS OUT IN CAR SECTOR, EURO Booming car plants drove a 38 percent jump in industrial orders in eastern euro zone member Slovakia in July, benefiting from a surge in investment and production in the country by Germany's Volkswagen. related news AUGUST ANNUAL INFLATION FLAT AS EXPECTED Slovak consumer prices rose in line with expectations by 0.1 percent on the month in August, keeping the annual inflation rate at 3.7 percent for a second month in a row, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday. related news ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ KIA CONFIDENT ON ORDERS Slovak unit of South Korean car-maker Kia Motors said it was confident it will meet this year's production target of more than 285,000 cars, also thanks to launch of a new compact car model Cee'd Sportswagon. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)