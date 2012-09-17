FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 17
September 17, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
    
    BOND AUCTION
    The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will auction 4.625 percent-coupon state bonds due
January 2017, 0900 GMT.
    
    FINMIN ON GROWTH
    The finance ministry will publish its updated economy
growth, inflation forecasts for the 2012-2014 period.
    
    ANNUAL AUG EU-NORM INFLATION FLAT AS ANTICIPATED
    Slovak consumer prices were flat on the month in August,
keeping - as expected - the annual inflation rate according to
EU methodology at 3.8 percent for a second month running, the
country's statistics office said on Friday.
    related news 
                                             
    BOOTLEG SPIRITS
    8 people were take into hospital over the weekend in the
eastern Slovak town of Presov after they drank bootleg spirits
containing poisonous methanol originating from the neighboring
Czech republic, where 19 people died from drinking the spirits.
    Sme, page 1
    
    SAMSUNG STATE AID
    The economy ministry proposed a 19.8 million euro ($26.03
million) state-aid for South Korean Samsung Electronics
, for the company's planned modernisation of its
Slovak operations. The government will debate this in the days
to come.
    Sme, page 10
    
    SLOVAKIA'S GAS CONSUMPTION TO EDGE DOWN
    Slovakia's annual gas consumption should edged down to 5.3
billion cubic metres this year, compared with 5.4 billion in
2011. The next year's consumption should stay at 2012 levels,
the economy ministry's study showed.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 7

                                                     
   Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.7606 euros)

 (Reporting by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
