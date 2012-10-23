Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 23

BRATISLAVA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.

SEPT JOBLESS RISES TO 13.44 PCT, MEETS F‘CAST

Slovakia’s jobless rate SKUNR=ECI rose in line with expectations to 13.44 percent in September from 13.19 percent in August, the country’s labour office said on Monday.

SLOVAKIA BUYS BACK EUR 150 MLN OF JANUARY T-BILLS

Slovakia bought back 150 million euros ($195.5 million) worth of treasury bills in a repurchase operation, the finance ministry’s Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Monday.

FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX

More than current 11 countries of the euro zone should join the initiative, planning to introduce a financial transaction tax, to make this measure work properly, the European commission Michael Barnier, in charge of the financial regulation said.

Pravda, page 12

ROMA EDUCATION

Slovakia Roma children should have a mandatory 12-year school period and also pre 3-year pre-school term, the government said, adding more measures aimed to solve situation of Slovak Roma community, suffering form high jobless rate, poverty, lack of education and living in segregated areas.

Pravda, page 1

