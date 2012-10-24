FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 24
October 24, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold its weekly meeting in southern Slovak town of Gabcikovo, 0800 GMT. No major economic items on agenda.

EU Commission backs 10 countries’ transaction tax plan

The European Commission threw its support on Tuesday behind a plan by 10 euro zone to use a single rule to tax transactions by financial institutions as a way of contributing to the cost of the sovereign debt crisis.

VW CONSIDERS PRODUCTION OF HYBRID MODELS IN SLOVAKIA

Germany’s car group Volkswagen considers to invest further tens of millions of euros into its Slovak assembly plant to add new hybrid SUV models to its production portfolio, said Michael Macht, VW’s management board member for production and logistics.

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

